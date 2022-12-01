Kerala government targeting registration of one lakh enterprises in 2022-23, says Minister Rajeeve

December 01, 2022 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised an interaction with Minister for Industries and Law P. Rajeeve on the Draft Industrial Policy for the State.

The interaction was held at the chamber hall and focussed on seeking industrial policy representations and suggestions from various sectors.

The Minister said 2022-23 was being observed as the year of enterprises, wherein the government targeted registration of one lakh enterprises. The registration so far has been 94,322 MSMEs so far, accounting for ₹5,000 crore of investments and two lakh employment registrations.

According to the new policy, an enterprise having net worth above ₹50 crore is given all licences within seven days. An option to obtain composite licence, which is a compilation of licences with a single online application, has also been also launched by the government.

Mr. Rajeeve also spoke about the Private Industrial Estate Scheme-2022 where any partnership firm, company, co-operative, or charitable society could apply for private Industrial estate venture. A minimum of 10 acres is required out of which five acres are envisaged for standard design factory.

