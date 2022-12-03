Kerala government giving special consideration to differently abled, says Industries Minister P. Rajeeve

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is according special consideration to the differently abled, Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve has said. He was speaking at ‘Unarvu 2022’, a day-long programme for the differently abled held at the Maharaja’s College ground in Kochi on Saturday.

Mr. Rajeeve was cited as saying in a press release by the Public Relations department that differently abled meant people with special abilities, whose talents would be encouraged.

It is crucial to identify talents among the differently abled because they have overcome severe limitations to prove their abilities. The efforts of the government were aimed at helping them reach higher levels of achievement, said the Minister. He also congratulated parents and teachers of differently abled persons.

The Minister distributed prizes to winners of various competitions organised for the differently abled as part of ‘Unarvu 2022’.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided over the function. Mayor M. Anilkumar was the chief guest, and District Collector Renu Raj welcomed the gathering. District Officer for Social Justice K.K. Usha spoke.

