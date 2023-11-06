Kerala government files appeal against order banning bursting of firecrackers at religious places

November 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government on Monday filed an appeal before a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court challenging a single judge’s order banning bursting of firecrackers at odd hours in all religious places in the State.

The single judge had also directed the Deputy Collector and the police to conduct raids in all religious places and take into possession firecrackers illegally stored in these places.

In its appeal, the government submitted that the directive was beyond the scope of the relief sought by the petitioners. The directives were not warranted by any factual or legal circumstances of the case. In fact, there was no finding by the single judge that the firecrackers were being illegally stored in any religious place before passing the directive. Nor contentions were raised in the writ petition in this regard.

The appeal also pointed out that the order that no firecrackers should be burst at religious places at “odd time” is vague as the term “odd time” can be interpreted according to individual perspectives.

It also pointed out that the observation of the single judge that there was no commandment in any of the holy books to burst firecrackers for pleasing God was unwarranted in the facts and circumstances of the case.

The observation had been made without any inquiry as to whether this was any such customs/traditions of bursting of firecrackers in religious places and whether it is an essential religious practice.

There are many religious festivals and events in the State where display of fireworks is an essential part and have been carried out since time immemorial. These festivities, apart from being socio-religious events, lead to a conglomeration of residents of the State cutting cross class, creed, community and religion, thereby enriching the secular fabric and multicultural environment of the State, the petition said..

Moreover, the single judge had overlooked many of the precedential judgments of the Supreme Court and the High Court on the issue. The appeal will come up for hearing on November 7.