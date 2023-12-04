Kerala government allocates ₹378 crore for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension

December 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government’s allocation of ₹378.57 crore for the Kochi metro’s long-overdue 11.2-km Kakkanad (Infopark) extension — christened Pink Line — has not come a day earlier, with the construction of the viaduct for the second phase likely to get under way next month.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s announcement on Monday amounted to administrative sanction for the revised estimate for the proposed extension. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is set to open tenders for the viaduct construction on December 12, it is learnt. Funding may come in handy for the ongoing preparatory work along the second phase stretch.

The Kakkanad extension has a total estimate of ₹1,957 crore, out of which the Central component comes to ₹339 crore and that of the State government is at ₹556 crore, with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) set to extend a loan of ₹1,016 crore at an interest rate of around 3%. Notwithstanding the State government’s latest allocation, concerns of further delay remain about the extension, reportedly owing to delay in getting the AIIB’s approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.