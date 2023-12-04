HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala government allocates ₹378 crore for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension

December 04, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s allocation of ₹378.57 crore for the Kochi metro’s long-overdue 11.2-km Kakkanad (Infopark) extension — christened Pink Line — has not come a day earlier, with the construction of the viaduct for the second phase likely to get under way next month.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s announcement on Monday amounted to administrative sanction for the revised estimate for the proposed extension. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is set to open tenders for the viaduct construction on December 12, it is learnt. Funding may come in handy for the ongoing preparatory work along the second phase stretch.

The Kakkanad extension has a total estimate of ₹1,957 crore, out of which the Central component comes to ₹339 crore and that of the State government is at ₹556 crore, with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) set to extend a loan of ₹1,016 crore at an interest rate of around 3%. Notwithstanding the State government’s latest allocation, concerns of further delay remain about the extension, reportedly owing to delay in getting the AIIB’s approval.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.