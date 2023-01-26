Kochi: Goshree islanders call introduction of KSRTC services to city a bluff

January 26, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Goshree islanders have called the latest move by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to introduce a limited number of services through the islands and describe it as the harbinger of fulfilling their longstanding demand for the city entry of buses to address their transportation woes a bluff.

Transport Minister Antony Raju is set to flag off the KSRTC buses at the Goshree Junction on Friday morning. KSRTC is set to introduce four buses through Goshree islands and each will operate six trips a day. Two services each will start from North Paravur and Kodungalloor depots to Chottanikkara, Kakkanad, Fort Kochi and Aluva.

Unscientific scheduling

“KSRTC had even more services in the past but the problem had always been their unscientific scheduling with scant regard for the needs of the commuting public. Nearly 55,000 people travel from Vypeen to the city every day in the morning whereas KSRTC often operated services in the return direction making the services unfeasible, leading to their eventual suspension. That the services are often introduced only to pacify the public when the demand for the city entry of buses hit feverish pitch is another reason,” said Anil Plavians of the Federation of Residents Associations Apec Council in Goshree Islands.

Sajan Scaria, District Transport Officer, Ernakulam, KSRTC, said that the latest services are being operated from North Paravur and Kodungalloor to ensure patronage so that services do not end up unfeasible. “A decision on introducing more services would depend on the response to the initial ones,” he said.

Private bus entry issue

Vypeen MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan said that solutions to overcome the legal and technical hurdles to the city entry of private buses are being worked out and would take time. Efforts are being made together with the transport minister for opening up the nationalized routes in the city to private buses through route reformation and amendment of rules, he said.

“Opening up nationalized routes to private buses amount to backdoor de-nationalisation and damaging the prospects of KSRTC, which is a public sector undertaking”Former transport minister Jose Thettayil

Former transport minister Jose Thettayil felt that deployment of KSRTC services connecting both city and suburbs still remains the practical and principled solution. “Opening up nationalized routes to private buses amount to backdoor de-nationalisation and damaging the prospects of KSRTC, which is a public sector undertaking. That runs counter to the proclaimed policies of the Left Democratic Front. Also, the High Court verdict that city entry of private buses would add to the rush in the city still holds true and only even more so,” he said.

Thettayil blames UDF

It was during Mr. Thettayil’s tenure as minister that 50 Thiru-Kochi city services and 20 other mofussil services were introduced by KSRTC in one go in 2010. He accused the ensuing UDF government of withdrawing those services to help private bus operators.

Congress MP Hibi Eden shot down the allegations and asked if that was the case why LDF failed to reintroduce them now that they have been in power for seven years. “The problem is KSRTC services have never been reliable, dependable or consistent, which is critical for it to benefit the commuters. Stopping the entry of private buses to the city citing the technicality that they will add to the rush is primitive especially considering that around 150 city permits are now vacant after operators left the field owing to various reasons,” he said.