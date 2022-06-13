Kerala gold smuggling case | Will disclose contents of 164 statement against Jaleel, says Swapna

Swapna Suresh | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

June 13, 2022 08:09 IST

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, said on Sunday, June 12, 2022, that she would soon reveal what she had stated against K.T. Jaleel, MLA, in her statement given under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate court.

She also said that she did not like the police following her and did not want the protection of the State police. In fact, she had already engaged two private security guards for her security.

She was in the city to meet her lawyer.