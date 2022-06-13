Kochi

Kerala gold smuggling case | Will disclose contents of 164 statement against Jaleel, says Swapna

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, said on Sunday, June 12, 2022, that she would soon reveal what she had stated against K.T. Jaleel, MLA, in her statement given under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate court.

Also Read
Swapna's revelations trigger political drama

She also said that she did not like the police following her and did not want the protection of the State police. In fact, she had already engaged two private security guards for her security.

She was in the city to meet her lawyer.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
corruption & bribery
organized crime
Kerala
parties and movements
laws
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2022 8:13:18 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kerala-goldsmugglingcase-will-disclose-contents-of-164-statement-against-jaleel-swapna/article65521030.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY