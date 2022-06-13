Kerala gold smuggling case | Will disclose contents of 164 statement against Jaleel, says Swapna
Swapna Suresh, an accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case, said on Sunday, June 12, 2022, that she would soon reveal what she had stated against K.T. Jaleel, MLA, in her statement given under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code before a magistrate court.
She also said that she did not like the police following her and did not want the protection of the State police. In fact, she had already engaged two private security guards for her security.
She was in the city to meet her lawyer.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.