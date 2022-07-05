Kerala gold smuggling case | Enforcement Directorate grills Shaj Kiran

The Hindu Bureau July 05, 2022 13:16 IST

Swapna Suresh said she had received calls threatening to kill her if she spoke about CM Vijayan to investigators probing the case

Police use water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists who were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his alleged involvement in a gold smuggling case, in Kochi, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Swapna Suresh said she had received calls threatening to kill her if she spoke about CM Vijayan to investigators probing the case

Shaj Kiran, the former journalist, whom Swapna Suresh had alleged was the emissary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the officials of the Directorate of Enforcement at Kochi on Tuesday. The agency had issued him a notice on July 3 for appearing before it. Swapna, one of the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, had alleged that Shaj Kiran had asked her to withdraw the statements she had made against the Chief Minister and others in connection with the gold smuggling case. The agency had asked Shaj and his friend Ibrahim appear before it on Tuesday.



Our code of editorial values