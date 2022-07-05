Kerala gold smuggling case | Enforcement Directorate grills Shaj Kiran
Swapna Suresh said she had received calls threatening to kill her if she spoke about CM Vijayan to investigators probing the case
Shaj Kiran, the former journalist, whom Swapna Suresh had alleged was the emissary of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the officials of the Directorate of Enforcement at Kochi on Tuesday.
The agency had issued him a notice on July 3 for appearing before it.
Swapna, one of the accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, had alleged that Shaj Kiran had asked her to withdraw the statements she had made against the Chief Minister and others in connection with the gold smuggling case.
The agency had asked Shaj and his friend Ibrahim appear before it on Tuesday.
