Kerala fishermen slam hike in kerosene price

April 04, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Fishermen have demanded that the Union government immediately withdraw the hike in kerosene price as it would bring the fishing sector to a standstill. Kerosene sustained the sector, and any hike in the price of the fuel would impact the livelihoods of lakhs of fishermen, said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi representing traditional fishermen.

The price of kerosene had gone up to ₹125 from ₹123, said Charles George of the Aikya Vedhi. He said there were around 30,000 traditional canoes that used kerosene as fuel. The official record is only around 18,000. At the time when there were 10,000 canoes, around 28,000 litres of kerosene used to be made available to the sector by the Centre. However, with the numbers going up by three times, the Central allocation had come down to around 6,000 litres, said Mr. George.

Kerosene is used as fuel in small canoes engaged in inland fisheries as well as in in-board and carrier boats engaged in marine fishing.

Fishermen reiterated their demand for a “fish drought” package considering the poor landings over the past decade. They also described as “strange” the imposition of 18% road tax on vessels that went out into the sea for fishing.

While the Union government has turned its back on the fishing sector, the State government has not implemented its promise to make kerosene available at ₹25 a litre. Though it was claimed that ₹60 crore had been set aside for the purpose, it had not benefited the fishing community, a communication from the Aikya Vedhi said.