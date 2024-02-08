Kerala fishermen blame rising sea temperature on ‘fish drought’

February 08, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The annual cycle of fish scarcity between January and May off the Kerala coast has now accentuated into what fishermen call a ‘fish drought’ leaving hundreds of traditional canoes and small fishing boats stranded on the coast as fishermen now opt to switch boats hopeful of a better catch.

The most pronounced result of rising sea temperature is visible in the price of mackerel and sardines while anchovies are virtually out of sight in the market. Medium-sized sardines cost about ₹280 a kg while mackerels are selling at ₹300 to 320 a kg, said a fish supplier in Kochi. But fishermen have reported very little sardine catch while mackerels are more abundant.

“Over the last 11 days, during which we were out in the sea, fishermen sustained losses with operation costs mounting to about ₹45,000 a day,“ said Jackson Pollayil in Alappuzha. He said sardines are hardly visible while some lucky boats are hauling in mackerels. However, the catch is not regular prompting daily wage fishermen to switch boats in numbers under a conviction that switching boats may bring them better fortune, he added.

Weather forecasters have pointed out active El Nino conditions heating up sea water. Sea surface temperature is above average in most parts. A fisheries scientist in Kochi said rising sea temperatures trigger a flight of some species of fish from near waters to deeper areas. However, a direct correlation between temperature and fish availability in near waters is not available. In any case, it has been pointed out that rising temperature has a direct impact on fish hatching and survival of the young.

Catch of oil sardines, the backbone of artisanal fishery and source of nutrition for a large segment of the population along the coast, has fluctuated violently over the years. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) reported in 2022 that the recovery of the oil sardine fishery is the major highlight of the year. From a meagre 3,297 tonnes in 2021, the species has returned to top most position with 1.10 lakh tonnes. This reappearance of oil sardines emerged only during the second half of the year, the CMFRI said. The total marine fish landings in the State in 2022 was 6.87 lakh tonnes.

The report also said that Indian mackerel, another prominent resource, also recorded a catch of 1.01 lakh tonnes in 2022, which is nearly double the estimated landings of the previous year.

Charles George of independent trade union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, representing traditional fishermen, said that self-regulation and restrictions even on traditional fishing activities may have to be brought in to improve the situation. The only restriction now is the annual monsoon trawling ban. However, juvenile fishing continues to be a major threat and fishermen need to seriously consider self-regulation. At the same time, the government must step in and implement measures that can make a difference.