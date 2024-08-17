Kerala Fisheries dept. promises action on demands raised by traditional fishermen

The Fisheries department has assured traditional fishermen and purse seine boat operators of action against banned and unsustainable fishing practices in the seas off Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assurance was made during an online meeting of fishermen’s representatives with senior officials of the department, including Fisheries Director B. Abdul Nasar, on August 17 (Saturday).

The fishermen had raised 10 major demands, including extension of the annual trawling ban to 90 days from the present 52 days, said general secretary of traditional fishermen’s group P.V. Jayan at the end of the meeting. He added that the department had also promised action against night fishing within 12 nautical miles of the Kerala shores. He pointed out that night fishing was a destructive practice that made resources unsustainable in the long term.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional fishermen, also represented by Antony Kurisinkal, Jackson Pllayil and Raju Ashrayam, demanded that the department seize juvenile fish wherever they are found. Action should also be taken against motor vehicles that are found transporting juvenile catch from fishing harbours. Their registrations should be cancelled, they said.

Officials should also hold inspections on fishing boats at least every two weeks to ensure that banned nets and fishing gears are not used. Harbours, where fish sales begin around 3 a.m., should be monitored by officials to ensure that juveniles are not sold, and that banned gears are not deployed by boats, Mr. Jayan said.

The traditional fishermen demanded that the government roll back the decision to raise the quantum of contribution by fishermen to the welfare board from ₹100 to ₹300 a year. Mr. Jackson said the last two years had been extremely bad in terms of business for the traditional fishermen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional sector, said Mr. Jackson, had sustained massive losses on account of the US ban on Indian wild caught shrimp for Indian fishermen not using turtle extruder devices in fishing nets.

Under these circumstances, the apex fisheries marketing cooperative Matsyafed should come forward to support fishermen, he added.

Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary, Kerala Boat Operators’ Association, questioned the way traditional sector workers had taken the law into their hands, while the marine enforcement and Fisheries department machinery were working to enforce the laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that pelagic nets were not banned in deep sea, whereas they were banned in the near waters. He said since these nets were not banned in deep waters, the Fisheries department would not be in a position to initiate legal action against boats and boat owners.

Mr. Kalapurackal said even the traditional sector operators were guilty of flouting rules against juvenile fishing. These boats, he alleged, were not using nets prescribed by the government to prevent catching juveniles leading to destruction of resources.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhialali Aikya Vedi, an independent fisheries union, said the issues raised by the traditional fishermen were valid. However, problems faced by the sector should be brought up in a comprehensive manner to force the government to act, make proper legislation and impose rules.

Traditional fishermen had seized banned nets and pelagic trawling nets on August 16 (Friday) and organised a massive protest on the Goshree bridges to draw the attention of the authorities to the use of banned gears and practices by the pelagic trawlers. Vehicular traffic was disrupted for around three hours on Friday on the main road to Vypeen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.