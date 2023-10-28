Kerala Film Producers’ Association to tighten noose on online movie reviewers

October 28, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) is gearing up to tighten the noose around online movie reviewers uploading negative movie reviews on the social media.

A meeting of the representatives of KFPA and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) to be held, in Kochi, on October 31, will chalk out the plan of action against online film critics and vloggers posting negative reviews. “We will provide all support to the producers, who wish to lodge police complaints against such online reviewers. The KFPA is not against an individual expressing his opinion about a movie. But, we are against all those who violated the laws and earned revenue from social media platforms by airing such intentional negative reviews,” said B. Rakesh, secretary of KFPA.

Modalities to check online film review in the works, Kerala govt. tells HC

The move to step up concerted action against the online reviewers emerged after the Ernakulam Central police booked seven major online movie reviewers and social media platforms on a petition by a film director. The Kerala High Court had earlier in October issued notice to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on a petition seeking to establish clear and transparent guidelines for online film critics and vloggers.

Stating that the trade bodies in the Malayalam film industry are planning to bring about certain guidelines on online promotion of movies, Mr. Rakesh said that accreditation of public relation officers and online promoters is on the anvil. “The instant reviews carried out in the premises of cinema hall will not be allowed to check the efforts to degrade new releases,” he said.

The KFPA will also ask its members, especially new producers to opt for select online promotion after making an assessment of the quality of the content proposed by firms/ persons offering the services.

