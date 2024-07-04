GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Film Producers’ Association tightens noose on online media platforms

Published - July 04, 2024 08:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has proposed a six-point list of suggestions to curb online media platforms allegedly working against interests of the Malayalam film industry.

It has sent a letter to the Film Employees’ Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) stating that the conditions to be fulfilled by online and social media platforms for securing accreditation to be issued by the association. The KFPA and FEFKA had earlier held a joint meeting based on the inference that there should be checks on online media channels found working against the interests of the industry.

The association has suggested that social media platforms undertaking film promotion assignments entrusted by the producers should register under the Centre’s Udyam portal. These platforms should possess GST registration certificate and tax deduction and collection account number.

The logo and trade mark of the firm should be registered. The association will provide six months to complete the registration formalities. Details of the website of the company have to be furnished before the association. The firm must also submit details related to its management. A letter of recommendation by a recognised public relations officer in the industry has to be produced for accreditation.

The online platforms have to submit details before July 20. The association has urged FEFKA to inform the platforms about the requirements.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.