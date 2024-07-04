Kerala Film Producers’ Association tightens noose on online media platforms

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) has proposed a six-point list of suggestions to curb online media platforms allegedly working against interests of the Malayalam film industry.

It has sent a letter to the Film Employees’ Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) stating that the conditions to be fulfilled by online and social media platforms for securing accreditation to be issued by the association. The KFPA and FEFKA had earlier held a joint meeting based on the inference that there should be checks on online media channels found working against the interests of the industry.

The association has suggested that social media platforms undertaking film promotion assignments entrusted by the producers should register under the Centre’s Udyam portal. These platforms should possess GST registration certificate and tax deduction and collection account number.

The logo and trade mark of the firm should be registered. The association will provide six months to complete the registration formalities. Details of the website of the company have to be furnished before the association. The firm must also submit details related to its management. A letter of recommendation by a recognised public relations officer in the industry has to be produced for accreditation.

The online platforms have to submit details before July 20. The association has urged FEFKA to inform the platforms about the requirements.