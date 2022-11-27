Kerala Film Producers’ Association lifts ban on Sreenath Bhasi

November 27, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated November 28, 2022 12:46 pm IST

The ban was imposed two months ago after the police registered a case against the actor for allegedly misbehaving with a female interviewer

The Hindu Bureau

Sreenath Bhasi | Photo Credit: @sreenathbhasi/Instagram

Kerala Film Producers’ Association has lifted the temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi.

The ban was imposed two months ago after the police registered a case against the actor for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview to a YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The producers’ association had refused to associate with Mr. Bhasi on films during the ban period after the anchor filed a police case against him. The Maradu police at Kochi had earlier arrested Sreenath and later released him on bail on September 26. A case was filed under IPC 509, 354(A), and 294 against the actor.

The ban had come under criticism from within the film industry. The police complaint was later dropped.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Not right to ban anyone in film industry, says Mammootty

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US