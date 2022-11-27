Kerala Film Producers’ Association lifts ban on Sreenath Bhasi

Kerala Film Producers’ Association has lifted the temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi.
The ban was imposed two months ago after the police registered a case against the actor for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview to a YouTube channel.
The producers’ association had refused to associate with Mr. Bhasi on films during the ban period after the anchor filed a police case against him. The Maradu police at Kochi had earlier arrested Sreenath and later released him on bail on September 26. A case was filed under IPC 509, 354(A), and 294 against the actor.
The ban had come under criticism from within the film industry. The police complaint was later dropped.
