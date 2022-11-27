  1. EPaper
Kerala Film Producers’ Association lifts ban on Sreenath Bhasi

The ban was imposed two months ago after the police registered a case against the actor for allegedly misbehaving with a female interviewer

November 27, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated November 28, 2022 12:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sreenath Bhasi

Sreenath Bhasi | Photo Credit: @sreenathbhasi/Instagram

Kerala Film Producers’ Association has lifted the temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi.

The ban was imposed two months ago after the police registered a case against the actor for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview to a YouTube channel.

The producers’ association had refused to associate with Mr. Bhasi on films during the ban period after the anchor filed a police case against him. The Maradu police at Kochi had earlier arrested Sreenath and later released him on bail on September 26. A case was filed under IPC 509, 354(A), and 294 against the actor.

The ban had come under criticism from within the film industry. The police complaint was later dropped.

