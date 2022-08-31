Kerala Film Producers' Association forays into content mastering

M. Renjith, president of KFPA, said that KFPA's technical experience will help in ensuring a professional and exciting content output

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
August 31, 2022 19:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior actors Mammootty and Mohanlal will inaugurate the KFPA Digital Cinema Council in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) has realised the long cherished dream of having its own content mastering unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior actors Mammootty and Mohanlal will inaugurate the KFPA Digital Cinema Council in Kochi on Wednesday evening. The facility is expected to provide state-of-the-art content mastering services at affordable rates to the entertainment industry.

"It is the first of its kind venture by a film trade body in the country. Content mastering, which is dominated by private players, has always been expensive for the producers. Our facility will offer digital services at nominal rates to the stakeholders," said M. Renjith, president of KFPA.

Besides content mastering, the Digital Cinema Council will offer services including digital lab, cloning, content distribution, restoration and archival solution. A network operations centre and preview facility will also be part of the ambitious project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Renjith said that KFPA's technical experience will help in ensuring a professional and exciting content output. We have in-house experts, who will facilitate smooth distribution and cloning services, he said.

The network operations centre will facilitate network content delivery. As the facility works 24x7, it will ensure smooth content playback on all screens. The team will be able to identify any issue that may interfere with the content playback and resolve it immediately.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Digital Cinema Council will have a digital film preservation facility for the content being mastered for a span of 10 years. It will be made available to the producer on request.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Kochi
cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app