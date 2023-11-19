Kerala files copies of communication between CM, Governor in its additional affidavit in the Supreme Court

November 19, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala government has filed an additional affidavit to build up its case in the Supreme Court against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for sitting on Bills, ahead of the apex court considering it.

On Monday, the top court will consider the State government’s writ petition and a Special Leave Petition seeking to issue directives to the Governor to decide on the Bills passed by the State legislature. Kerala’s case is that the Governor has violated his constitutional mandate by refusing to act according to Article 200 of the Constitution, which has charted out the courses of action for a Governor on Bills passed by a legislature.

Punjab Governor

Incidentally, the Supreme Court’s recent sharp rebuke to the Punjab Governor that he was playing with fire for delaying the Bills passed by the legislature has come at the right moment for the Kerala government. The top court’s reminder that the real power vested with the elected representatives of the people in a parliamentary form of democracy and the Governor, as an appointee of the President, was a titular head of the State, has also kindled the hopes of the State government of getting its grievances addressed by the top court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor’s complaint

The State government has included in its additional affidavit a set of around 15 correspondences between the Chief Minister and the Governor to counter the arguments of the latter that the Chief Minister had not been keeping him regularly informed. The Governor had publicly complained that the Chief Minister had shirked his constitutional duty to brief the head of the State. He had also criticised the Chief Minister for not coming to Raj Bhavan to brief him and instead assigning the task to the Ministers and officials.

‘Not a rubber stamp’

He had also asserted that he was not a rubber stamp and that the administration should not expect him to sign Bills unthinkingly. He had also alleged that the government had not answered some of his queries on Bills.

On its part, the government has included in the affidavit, one of its replies to the Governor which stated that he had no authority to seek explanations from the officials on Bills passed by the legislature. It will also point out that the Governor has refused to clear some Bills, for which he had given assent when introduced as Ordinances. As many as seven Bills are pending with the Governor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.