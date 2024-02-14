Kerala feeds, IIL tie-up to help dairy sector in big way

February 14, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The State-owned Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) has begun trials of a few products from Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) in around 500 milch cows in 11 districts in the State as part of a tie up with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) subsidiary, which is India’s leading manufacturer of animal and human vaccines, nutraceuticals, and formulations. The products for trials include a productivity-booster and a calcium supplement for now.

KFL plans to make ILL products widely available at the end of the trial period to help farmers increase dairy milk production and lead the sector towards a new profitable phase in the future. KFL sources said that ILL has been engaged in making its products at affordable rates, and KFL’s efforts would also align with this goal, providing big support to farmers.

KFL was established in 1995 under the Animal Husbandry department and is committed to producing and selling high quality compounded cattle feed and feed supplements to dairy farmers at affordable rates. KFL took off with manufacturing of pellet cattle feed and has expanded into other feeds such as poultry feed, goat feed and supplements like keramin and milk booster.

A recent tieup between KFL and IIL would see the Kerala company engaging in marketing human and animal vaccines from the NDDB subsidiary. The memorandum of understanding between the two entities would enable KFL to market all of IIL products in Kerala. The agreement was recently signed at ILL headquarters in Hyderabad.

IIL products are expected to be a big support to the dairy sector in the State. Dairy industry leaders have been calling for nearly doubling productivity to keep the sector competitive as there are several players emerging on the scene to tap into the Kerala market. The average milk procurement by the apex milk cooperative Milma is around 13 lakh litres a day, a dip of about 10% from the level during the same period last year, dairy industry sources added.

While ILL factories have famously been manufacturing Covaxin, developed in India in 2021 against the Coronavirus, its products are known for their quality to boost milk production in cows and ensure higher fat content in milk providing better immunity and reproduction capacity.

An official of KFL said that the cooperation between the two companies would benefit dairy farmers in Kerala as ILL products would supplement cattle feed with nutrients in the face of rising raw material costs.