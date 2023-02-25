Kerala farmer who went missing in Israel may return to India tomorrow

February 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Biju Kurian, the Kerala farmer who went missing in Israel a week ago, is likely to return to the State on February 27.

Mr. Kurian was part of a delegation that the State Agriculture department had taken to Israel to familiarise them with modern agriculture practices. However, he went missing on February 16 at around 7 p.m. from Herzliya, a city located near Tel Aviv, where the group had stopped for dinner.

The Kannur native is expected to leave for India from Tel Aviv airport on Sunday afternoon and will reach Kerala in the early hours of Monday, sources close to Mr. Kurian told The Hindu from Israel.

The farmer reportedly left the group on his own to visit the holy places in Israel. On the first day after leaving the group, he reportedly toured Jerusalem and left for Bethlehem the next day. Though he had plans to join the group after spending a day at Bethlehem and get back to the State. In the meantime, the group left for Kerala without him and reached Kochi on Monday, sources said.

Unnerved by the developments back home, Mr. Kurian later decided to leave Israel for good and made the travel arrangements. He is likely to travel to Kerala via Bahrain. Mr. Kurian apologised to State Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and others for the embarrassment caused by him, sources said.

Attempts by The Hindu to directly speak to Mr. Kurian didn’t succeed.

The mysterious disappearance of one of the members of the official team from the State had worried both the family members as well as the officials of the Agriculture department. The State government, which was left red-faced, had also decided to initiate legal steps against the farmer.