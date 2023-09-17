Kerala faces challenges from invasive alien species

September 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala’s ecology, economy and biodiversity face significant challenges from some of the world’s most damaging and widespread invasive plant and animal species present in the State. Five of the 10 widespread alien species around the globe are present in the State, viz. water hyacinth (known as African payal in local parlance), Konkini or Arippoo (Lantana camara), communist pacha (Chromolaena odorata), avanakku (Ricinus communis ) and ipil ipil (Leucaena leucocephala), according to experts.

Invasive species with adverse impacts globally, such as water hyacinth, oriental fruit fly, Giant African Snail (Achatina fulica), and fish species common carp, are posing a threat to native species in the State. The negative impacts of the cassava mealy bug and dengue virus are also felt in the State as they cause widespread agricultural loss and health issues.

The challenges posed by such species were discussed at the recently concluded plenary of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) at Bonn, Germany. The thematic assessment on invasive alien species and the summary for policymakers was approved by 143 countries, said. K. V. Sankaran, one of the coordinating lead author of the assessment. The list of invasive alien species that are of concern to economy, human health and biodiversity is exhaustive. There exist large gaps in the knowledge on invasive alien invertebrates, fungi and other microorganisms and marine invasive alien species reported from India, said Dr. Sankaran, who had earlier served as the director of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Thrissur.

The State needs to be worried about two more invasive alien species, the coconut leaf beetle (Brontispa longissima), which is capable of destroying coconut trees and the velvet tree (Miconia calvescens), which has invaded natural forests in Sri Lanka. These threats are imminent. ipil ipil (Leucaena leucocephala), a tree species used for fodder, has emerged as a threat in some parts of the State. The impact left by invasive freshwater fishes like tilapia and marine organisms and microorganisms also needs to be looked into, he said.