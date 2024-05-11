Kerala delegation holds talks with Pope on Mass liturgy issue

Lay group Almaya Munnettam claimed on May 11 (Saturday) that a team of leading Catholics from Kerala led by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph met Pope Francis in Rome to discuss the deep divide in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly over the adoption of the Mass liturgy prescribed by the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church.

A communication from Almaya Munnettam, which has stood stridently for a full people-facing Mass as opposed to the synod Mass, said the four-member team included former Indian Ambassador to Rome K.P. Fabian, former Women’s Commission Chairperson Monamma Kokkad, and former Director of Public Education Lida Jacob. They were given an audience by the Pope on May 6 at 11.30 a.m. Indian time, claimed a communication from the lay group.

The delegation laid before the Pope the stand taken by the archdiocesan authorities and presented before him suggestions on resolving the differences. A memorandum explaining the mistakes leading to the crucial synod decision was also submitted to the Pope.

The team visited the Pope ahead of the members of the permanent synod led by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. “This is a matter of great hope,” said Almaya Munnettam convenor Shaiju Antony and spokesman Riju Kanjookkaran. The lay group is hopeful, they said, of finding a solution acceptable to and inclusive of all.

Meanwhile, the permanent synod members are expected to reach Rome ahead of a meeting with senior officials of the Vatican on May 13 (Monday). Much is being read into the Vatican meeting as both those demanding the implementation of the synod Mass and those opposing it are hopeful that a solution will be found in Rome.

