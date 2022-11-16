Kerala considers setting up faecal sludge treatment plants in abandoned quarries

November 16, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala government is exploring the scope of identifying degraded land, including quarries, for setting up faecal sludge treatment plants (FSTPs) in view of the public protests against such projects in thickly populated areas.

The State Department of Environment and Climate Change is looking at abandoned quarries, which have road access and no human habitation nearby, for the purpose of setting up FSTPs, as per the updated status report on the waste management scenario submitted by the Department of Environment and Climate Change to the Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal in New Delhi on November 11.

Hampered by protest

Setting up new FSTPs in the State is the need of the hour. But such projects have been hampered by the non-availability of land, primarily due to local agitations and resistance. It is highly essential that the feasibility of using such sites for FSTPs is assessed, it said.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change has drawn up a checklist to study the site suitability in consultation with the service providers and experts in liquid waste management. The high density of population in the State coupled with the varied and unique topographic features have rendered many areas unsuitable for setting up waste treatment facilities, it said.

Unique plan needed

Kerala is crisscrossed by 44 rivers and lined by a 580-km-long coastline at the western boundary and the ecologically fragile Western Ghats on the eastern boundary. It also has a considerable number of ponds and backwaters as well. The State has two major monsoon periods. All these features call for a unique waste treatment plan as a major portion of the available land is unsuitable for waste treatment projects, according to the report.

The government had earlier admitted that illegal discharge of untreated wastewater had adversely affected the lifeline of waterbodies across various districts. Only 5% of the septage/sewage waste generated in Kerala is processed in treatment facilities set up as per the norms.