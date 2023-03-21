Kerala collegium recommends district judges for elevation as High Court judges

March 21, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

After deliberations that lasted three days, the collegium of the Kerala High Court is understood to have zeroed in on the names of a few senior judicial officers to be considered for the post of High Court judges.

The names of seven judges from the district judiciary and the names of a few lawyers of the Kerala High Court may also be forwarded to the collegium of the Supreme Court of India to be considered as judges shortly, sources said.

The collegium, which met last Friday, had deferred the decision to Monday. The forum, which has Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice K. Vinod Chandran and Justice S. V. Bhatti, as its members also met on Tuesday, the penultimate day of the term of the current collegium, sources said.

Incidentally, its after a delay of nearly one-and-a-half years that the Kerala collegium has met, though the list of 12 senior judges from the district judiciary were drawn. The judgements rendered by these judges were also called for scrutiny. The nomination of seven judges for elevation as High Court judges would be a record of sorts considering the number of nominations. However, the names of some of the senior judges, who were on the list earlier may not figure on the final list to be submitted to the apex court for consideration, sources indicated.

The final list would be officially known once it will come up for the consideration of the collegium of the apex court.

Incidentally, the Kerala collegium would be recast shortly as the Chief Justice will retire on April 23. The Union government may issue the transfer order of Justice Vinod Chandran, the second member of the forum, who was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium as Chief Justice of High Courts of Mumbai, Guwahati and Patna, this week, leading to the recasting of the collegium, sources indicated.