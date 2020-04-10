Kerala college reaches out with tele-counselling

The Union Christian (UC) College in Aluva has found a unique way to reach out to the needy during the lockdown.

The faculty members of the departments of psychology and Hindi are involved in the social outreach project.

“The Department of Psychology is offering free tele-counselling for people experiencing mental stress and anxiety during this emergency. Our Hindi department has come out with pamphlets in Hindi aimed at educating migrant workers about the epidemic and how to stay safe in these tough times,” said David Saj Mathew, Principal in-charge.

Brochure

“We had prepared a brochure with the mobile numbers of faculty members (see photo) and it was widely shared among various WhatsApp groups. The college had formed a WhatsApp group involving the representatives of the Karumaloor panchayat. We are offering mental and emotional support for all those in quarantined, those in hospitals and those who need it,” said Seena M. Mathai, head of the department of psychology.

The facility is open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

R.S. Radhika, assistant professor, department of Hindi, said the pamphlets in Hindi were handed over to the panchayat representative for distribution among migrant workers with the help of Accredited Social Health Activists.

“In simple language, we had included key messages such as social distancing and the need to wear masks. The importance of washing hands using sanitisers and remaining indoors to check the outbreak was also stressed,” she said.