Kerala CM to open beautified and improved Changampuzha Park in Kochi on September 12

A beautified and markedly improved Changampuzha Park, one of the most popular cultural landmarks of the city at Edappally, will be thrown open to the public next month after over a year almost as an Onam gift.

Chief Minister Pinararyi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the renovated park on September 12 followed by a week-long cultural programmes to mark the occasion. The park owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has been given a much-needed facelift at an investment of ₹4.24 crore provided by Cochin Smart Mission Limited and in compliance with the design of the Indian Institute of Architects.

Before the formal inauguration, the park will be opened for a one-off event to mark the birth centenary of late playwright Thoppil Bhasi complete with KPAC’s play “Olivile Ormakal” based on his autobiography, on Sunday. However, the park will be closed again for the finishing touches after the event.

The renovation works, which were launched on September 2 last year, were supposed to be completed in four months but took more than a year. Nevertheless, the park will be having much better facilities after renovation, which, commendably, has been completed without axing even a single tree on the campus. Besides, the park will spot a more green look thanks to the landscaping of the central courtyard.

“The seating capacity of the main stage has been slightly increased thanks to the elevated space created on both sides and the back of the audience section facilitating a balcony-like view. Besides, the stage itself has been elevated by a feet improving the overall viewing experience. A giant industrial fan will be fitted for the audience,” said P. Prakash, president of Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram, which is entrusted with the administration of the park.

Aesthetically designed red sand sound proof walls have been erected on both sides of the stage blocking out the noise from the busy thoroughfare in the immediate vicinity thus ensuring a better experience for the audience. The roof of the stage has also been strengthened and beautified. The entire park has been made differently-abled friendly.

A walkway, one of the most sought-after facility of the park used by a large number of people for morning and evening walks, has been relaid with flamed granite offering better grip. It has been made more spacious and elongated. Fifty garden benches made of smooth granite facing the walkway have been erected. An open gym has also been set up for health-conscious visitors.

A toilet complex laid with high-quality vitrified tiles and wall brick texture design will offer separate facilities for men and women, besides being differently-abled friendly. Toys and swings in the space earmarked for children are also being replaced.

“We have elevated the park ground level by 30 cm and laid an efficient drainage network alongside the walkway facilitating easy draining out of water ruling out even a remote possibility for inundation. An amphitheatre based on a concrete texture design has been developed with its seats to be aesthetically designed with black granites with mat finish,” said GCDA sources.

A fountain will come up behind the stage of the amphitheatre. The sculptures dotting the park, including that of poet Changampuzha, has been realigned with better visibility. The Sea Hawk fighter aircraft that was deployed in the Bangladesh Liberation war of 1971 and handed over to the park in the late 90s will retain its place.

The week-long cultural programmes at the renovated park will kick-start with Paris Laxmi’s dance on the day of inauguration followed by Harish Sivaramakrishnan’s concert the next day. A musical night by the likes of composer Bijibal and singer Sithara, drama, Kathakali, and Ottanthullal will also be staged, except on two days, till September 20.