October 02, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - KOCHI

The cancer specialty block of Ernakulam General Hospital will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 10 a.m. on Monday. The ₹25-crore facility, a six-storey structure, has been built with the support of Cochin Smart Mission Limited, says a press release.