Kerala CM to distribute 539 land ownership deeds on September 13

Published - September 11, 2024 08:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute 539 land ownership deeds on September 13 (Friday) at a programme being organised at the Municipal Town Hall, Kalamassery. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function, which is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m., says a press release.

The land ownership deeds are for 24 residents in Kothamangalam taluk, 26 in Muvattupuzha taluk, 27 in Kunnathunadu, 11 in Aluva, 10 in Paravur, nine in Kochi, and seven in Kanayannur. There are a total of 250 Land Tribunal deeds and 70 Devaswom land deeds. There are also 105 land deeds issued by the Kothamangalam special office.

