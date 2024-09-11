Kerala CM to distribute 539 land ownership deeds on September 13

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute 539 land ownership deeds on September 13 (Friday) at a programme being organised at the Municipal Town Hall, Kalamassery. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function, which is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m., says a press release.

The land ownership deeds are for 24 residents in Kothamangalam taluk, 26 in Muvattupuzha taluk, 27 in Kunnathunadu, 11 in Aluva, 10 in Paravur, nine in Kochi, and seven in Kanayannur. There are a total of 250 Land Tribunal deeds and 70 Devaswom land deeds. There are also 105 land deeds issued by the Kothamangalam special office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.