Kochi

Kerala CM opens skill park at Kalamassery

The skill development park inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kalamasery on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A community skill park, opened as part of a government effort to create additional skill acquisition, was inaugurated at the Kinfra Park at Kalamassery on Tuesday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government’s Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) has been trying to train skilled youth from Kerala through practical training in communication, IT, and and other areas to equip the youth further and enhance their employability.

The community skill park in Kalamassery will be a place for industrialists and workers to come together in such a way that the employers and employees will meet the skills that are needed to help each other.

The State government has planned 17 such skill parks. A total of nine skill parks have so far become operational and others will be launched soon.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, business analytics, data science, cyber security, block chain management, and Internet of Things are some of the courses being opened at the skill park.

The additional skill acquisition parks are envisioned as advanced development hubs to meet international standards. Each of the hubs will be linked to technical institutions, other training facilities, and industries concerned.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2020 8:08:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kerala-cm-opens-skill-park-at-kalamassery/article32957481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY