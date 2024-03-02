GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Chief Minister to interact with residents’ association representatives on March 3

March 02, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a face-to-face with representatives of residents’ associations at the Kadavanthra indoor stadium here on March 3 (Sunday).

The event will mark the end of discussions that the Chief Minister had with stakeholders from various sectors to gather suggestions for shaping a new Kerala. The event will start at 9 a.m.

Around 2,000 representatives of residents associations are expected to attend the event. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will preside over the event. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will be the chief guest. T.J. Vinod, MLA, and Mayor M. Anilkumar will be present.

Game show host G.S. Pradeep will moderate the discussion. Registration for the event will start at the venue at 8 a.m. The series of face-to-face discussions, as a follow-up to Navakerala Sadas campaign, began in Kozhikode on February 18.

The Chief Minister had interacted with students, youngsters, women, tribals, Dalits, cultural activists, differently abled people, pensioners, elderly, and farmers during the face-to-face events.

