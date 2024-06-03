ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council meet from Tuesday

Published - June 03, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The monsoon session of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) will begin at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattom, on Tuesday. KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis will inaugurate the three-day meeting. KCBC Religious Commission chairman Bishop Poly Kannukkadan will preside. A session on the religious community encouraging young people will be part of the opening day’s programme, said a press release here on Monday. The meet on Wednesday and Thursday will discuss issues including training of priests, renewal of the Kerala Church, and the relationship between the Church and society. The discussions will also focus on the Jubilee Year 2025 celebrations declared by Pope Francis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US