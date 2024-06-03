GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council meet from Tuesday

Published - June 03, 2024 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The monsoon session of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) will begin at the Pastoral Orientation Centre, Palarivattom, on Tuesday. KCBC president Cardinal Baselios Cleemis will inaugurate the three-day meeting. KCBC Religious Commission chairman Bishop Poly Kannukkadan will preside. A session on the religious community encouraging young people will be part of the opening day’s programme, said a press release here on Monday. The meet on Wednesday and Thursday will discuss issues including training of priests, renewal of the Kerala Church, and the relationship between the Church and society. The discussions will also focus on the Jubilee Year 2025 celebrations declared by Pope Francis.

religion and belief / Kerala

