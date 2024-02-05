Kerala Budget 2024: Traditional fishermen express disappointment

February 05, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Budget has set aside ₹227.12 crore for building infrastructure in the fisheries sector. It has also set aside ₹9 crore for conservation and management of fish resources, including hiring 20 boats for patrol. It has also earmarked ₹80.91 crore for inland fisheries under seven schemes. Of this, ₹67.50 crore is for aquaculture development.

The Finance Minister said the provisions had been made on the basis of widespread consultations and suggestions.

The Budget for 2023-24 had allocated ₹321.31 crore for fisheries, including ₹5 crore for conservation and management activities in the inland sector. The last Budget had seen ₹82.11 crore being set aside for the inland sector, while the Budget for 2024-25 has earmarked only ₹80.91 crore for inland fisheries.

Traditional fishermen have expressed disappointment over the Budget provisions for fishing which, they said, were inadequate to address pressing issues in the sector. Issues such as modernisation of fishing craft, substantial provision for the period when fishing holidays were declared, and the need to combat the Centre’s policies under Blue Economy did not reflect in the Budget, said Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi, an independent trade union of traditional fish workers.

However, the seafood industry welcomed the allocation of ₹10 crore for a common effluent treatment plant along the Chandiroor-Aroor corridor, which is home to several seafood processing plants. It was a much needed step, said Alex Ninam of Seafood Exporters’ Association. He added that there were also references to aquaculture in the Budget, but the details were yet to emerge.

The traditional fishermen said the cooperative sector should have been strengthened to withstand the adverse impact of multinational and national monopolies entering the deep-sea fishing sector. The Budget should have also emphasised ecology and environment when speaking of increased fish production, especially in the inland sector. The Budget had also not done much for modernising fishing craft, added Mr. George.

The Budget for 2024-25 has made provision for construction of a fishing harbour in Pozhiyoor. An initial amount of ₹5 crore has been earmarked for the purpose. But, fishermen in Kochi said their long-standing demand for improving the facilities, dredging the waters and setting up other arrangements at the Kalamukku fish landing centre had not found mention in the Budget.

Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal of Kerala Boat Operators’ Association said the Budget had completely ignored small fishing boats. That segment was the backbone of the fishing sector and provided employment to lakhs of fishermen and those in allied sectors, he added.