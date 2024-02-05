Kerala Budget 2024: Nothing special for Cusat, Sanskrit varsities

February 05, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

There is nothing much to cheer about for the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, in the State Budget for 2024-25.

The only relief for Cusat is the ₹1 crore allocation for the School of Management Studies on the occasion of its diamond jubilee. The amount has been allocated as a special assistance for one of the oldest business schools in the country. There is no mention of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in the Budget document presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

The situation was the same for both the varsities in the previous Budget too. It had failed to mention proposals for setting up new centres proposed by the institutions.

The Cusat authorities said they had submitted proposals for setting up new centres, including one in the area of wetland studies, for consideration in the Budget. But it did not find place in the document, they added.

Officials of Sanskrit university said they needed to verify the proposals, if any, submitted before the Finance Minister for consideration in the Budget, though there was no allocation for any specific centre or initiative.

