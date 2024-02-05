Kerala Budget 2024: Ernakulam district gets budgetary support of about ₹700 crore

February 05, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam district has got a handful of projects and a budgetary support of around ₹700 crore, going by the annual Budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the State Assembly on Monday.

The second phase of the Kochi Metro Rail project, which is being planned with external loan assistance, appears to be the single project to receive maximum budgetary support during the 2024-25 fiscal. Mr. Balagopal has set apart an amount of ₹239 crore for the urban transport project.

The Kochi-Palakkad High-Tech Industrial Corridor project that is envisaged under the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project will have an allocation of ₹200 crore.

The Integrated Water Transport System in Kochi, which is implemented with external loan assistance, is a sector that has received the attention of the Finance Minister, who has set apart an amount of ₹150 crore for the project.

The proposed Petrochemical Park, which will come up near BPCL Kochi, will get a budgetary support of ₹13 crore for various infrastructure development activities.

Operation Breakthrough, the urban flood mitigation programme, has continued to get the patronage of the Finance Minister, who has set apart ₹10 crore for future activities.

The Budget earmarked a sum of ₹17 crore for infrastructure development of the industrial parks in Perumbavoor, Ramanattukara and the KINFRA Export Promotion Industrial Park in Kochi besides the Kerala Integrated Industrial and Textile Park, Palakkad (Phase-II).

The Innovation Centre for Graphene at Kochi, a pet project of the State government, will see a budgetary support of ₹5 crore. The money will come as the State’s share of the project, which is being implemented with the support of the Union government.

Judicial City

The State government has taken forward the proposal to set up a Judicial City in Kalamassery, where the new High Court building will be set up.

Proposals for enhancing the security of courts and creating a better working atmosphere through the modernisation of the High Court, subordinate courts and the Kerala Judicial Academy together will get an annual allocation of ₹15.04 crore.

Fort Kochi is among the 20 destinations selected by the State government for creating convention centres, where international and national events could be hosted. The government plans to set up a special scheme by coordinating the efforts of local self-government institutions and the private sector to set up facilities where more than 500 people can come together and stay. The scheme will get a budgetary allocation of ₹50 crore.

Mr. Balagopal has set apart an amount of ₹5 crore for the construction of a museum or cultural complex in Kochi. The project will come up in the holding owned by the Kochi Corporation at Kacheripady.

An amount of ₹12.50 crore was set apart for the establishment of the KINFRA Exhibition Centre, Kakkanad.

The School of Management Studies of the Cochin University of Science and Technology, in its diamond jubilee, would get a special assistance of ₹1 crore, Mr. Balagopal announced.