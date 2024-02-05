ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Budget 2024: ₹239-crore for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension

February 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A sum of ₹239 crore was allotted in the Budget for the Kochi metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension as the State’s share of equity for the extension that is expected to cost a total of ₹1,957 crore.

As per the plan, the State government was to pool in with its equity totalling ₹555 crore, while the Centre was to give ₹339 crore. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) was expected to extend a loan of ₹1,016 crore to realise the extension.

Sources in Kochi Metro Rail Limited said they were waiting for the fast release of the budgetary allocation to help kickstart work on the Kakkanad extension’s viaduct, the tender evaluation of which was under way. “We would thus not have to wait till the loan is released,” they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US