GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Budget 2024: ₹239-crore for Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension

February 05, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A sum of ₹239 crore was allotted in the Budget for the Kochi metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension as the State’s share of equity for the extension that is expected to cost a total of ₹1,957 crore.

As per the plan, the State government was to pool in with its equity totalling ₹555 crore, while the Centre was to give ₹339 crore. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) was expected to extend a loan of ₹1,016 crore to realise the extension.

Sources in Kochi Metro Rail Limited said they were waiting for the fast release of the budgetary allocation to help kickstart work on the Kakkanad extension’s viaduct, the tender evaluation of which was under way. “We would thus not have to wait till the loan is released,” they added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.