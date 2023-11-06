Kerala blasts: death toll rises to four

November 06, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - KOCHI

The death toll in the multiple blasts at a Jehovah’s Witness religious gathering at Kalamassery here on October 29 rose to four as a 61-year-old woman, a native of Kalamassery, succumbed to her burns around 5 a.m on November 6.

The victim Moly Joy of Ganapatiplakkal house in Kalamassery was admitted at Ernakulam Medical Centre at Palarivattom on October 31, with around 70% burns. She was initially admitted at Rajagiri Hospital near Aluva and shifted to Ernakulam Medical Centre on October 31 after her condition had worsened, according to hospital authorities.

Also read | Kerala convention centre blast live updates

Her body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.

Those who succumbed to the burns earlier included 12-year-old Libina of Kalady, Leona Paulose, 55, of Iringol, Perumbavur and Kumari, 52 of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The condition of one of the 11 injured, who are receiving treatment in intensive care units in various hospitals, remained ‘extremely critical’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT