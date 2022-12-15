Kerala Blasters’ star midfielder from Ukraine hits social media seeking help for father on warfront

December 15, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

M P Praveen

Often passion boils over on and off the field as a game of football gets erroneously dubbed as a war.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivan Kalyuzhnyi the Ukrainian midfielder of the Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), however, knows better. Coming from a war-torn country with his father right on the warfront, the 24-year-old will vouch how deluded that analogy of war in sports is.

At a time when a football World Cup is on top of everyone’s mind, Mr. Kalyuzhnyi remains preoccupied with mobilising funds for an off-road vehicle for his father who is now in Bakhmut, a Ukrainian city under heavy shelling. In an Instagram post, Ivan sought donations for the cause.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“My dad is an army chaplain assistant, a gunner driver, he goes to the hottest spots in Ukraine where war taking place [sic],” wrote Mr. Kalyuzhnyi in his post on Wednesday. His father helps transport the wounded, supplies, and paramedics. “Now there is a great need for an off-road vehicle for trips in bad weather,” he said.

Seeking donations through multiple card numbers, he ended the post with the line “Glory to Ukraine! Together for victory” followed by the image of a Ukrainian flag.

With the suspension of the Ukrainian League, Mr. Kalyuzhnyi, who was playing for FK Oleksandriya, chose to join KBFC on loan at the start of the ISL season. Since then, he has become a regular in the first eleven and has endeared himself to fans with four goals to his credit till now. He had announced his arrival on debut with a brace, including a long-range screamer, after coming on as a sub in this season’s first match against East Bengal.

Mr. Kalyuzhnyi started his youth career with Ukrainian side Metalist Kharkiv before joining Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv and represented them in the UEFA Youth League. His senior career started with a loan stint at Metalist 1925 Kharkiv, before moving on loan to another Ukranian side Rukh Lviv. Mr. Kalyuzhnyi’s consistent performances in the first division as an energetic and all-round midfielder gained him a transfer to FK Oleksandriya in February 2021. Before joining KBFC, he had a brief loan stint at Iceland top division side Keflavik IF as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US