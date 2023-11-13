Kerala Blasters player Freddy Lallawmawma suffers multiple fractures in road accident in Kochi

November 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

A player of the Indian Super League (ISL) team Kerala Blasters FC suffered multiple fractures following a road accident while riding a motorcycle at Kundannoor in Kochi last Thursday night.

The player was identified as 21-year-old midfielder Freddy Lallawmawma from Mizoram. He suffered a fracture to his jaw and hand. Since he was alone at the time of the accident, the club authorities do not have clear idea of how the accident occurred.

The club had given its players a short break after the last ISL match and most of them had gone home. However, Mr. Lallawmawma chose to stay back, considering his long trip home to Mizoram. He had taken a motorcycle on rent reportedly to explore the city, said sources.

Mr. Lallawmawma remains admitted in a private hospital in the city. Though stable, hospital authorities said it might take a fortnight before the player could start moving his jaw.

Meanwhile, the break ended and the players reassembled on Monday. Asked whether Mr. Lallawmawma had been ruled out for the rest of the season, the sources said a decision would be made after the medical team assessed him after a fortnight.

