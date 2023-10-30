ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala blast: suspect had taken a hotel room in Kodakara briefly before surrender

October 30, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - KOCHI:

Dominic Martin had checked in around 10.45 a.m. using his Aadhaar card and paid ₹1,500 through UPI.

The Hindu Bureau

An ambulance leaves the Zamra International Convention Center after an explosive device blew up during a prayer session of Jehovah’s Witness faithful in Kalamassery, a town in Kochi on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Dominic Martin, the sole suspect in the multiple explosions at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery had taken a room at a hotel in Kodakara in Thrissur district for a mere ten minutes before he surrendered before the Kodakara police on Sunday afternoon, it has emerged.

He is suspected to have made the social media post claiming responsibility for the explosion during his brief stay at the hotel room. According to a hotel staff, he had checked in around 10.45 a.m. using his Aadhaar card and paid ₹1,500 through UPI.

However, he reportedly emerged within ten minutes after the check-in in a hurry claiming that he had to leave claiming there had been some accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the hotel also has CCTV footage vouching for his presence there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US