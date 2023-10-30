Kerala blast: suspect had taken a hotel room in Kodakara briefly before surrender

October 30, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - KOCHI:

Dominic Martin, the sole suspect in the multiple explosions at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery had taken a room at a hotel in Kodakara in Thrissur district for a mere ten minutes before he surrendered before the Kodakara police on Sunday afternoon, it has emerged.

He is suspected to have made the social media post claiming responsibility for the explosion during his brief stay at the hotel room. According to a hotel staff, he had checked in around 10.45 a.m. using his Aadhaar card and paid ₹1,500 through UPI.

However, he reportedly emerged within ten minutes after the check-in in a hurry claiming that he had to leave claiming there had been some accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reportedly, the hotel also has CCTV footage vouching for his presence there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.