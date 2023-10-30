HamberMenu
Kerala blast: suspect had taken a hotel room in Kodakara briefly before surrender

Dominic Martin had checked in around 10.45 a.m. using his Aadhaar card and paid ₹1,500 through UPI.

October 30, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - KOCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
An ambulance leaves the Zamra International Convention Center after an explosive device blew up during a prayer session of Jehovah’s Witness faithful in Kalamassery, a town in Kochi on October 29, 2023.

An ambulance leaves the Zamra International Convention Center after an explosive device blew up during a prayer session of Jehovah’s Witness faithful in Kalamassery, a town in Kochi on October 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Dominic Martin, the sole suspect in the multiple explosions at a crowded Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer convention at Kalamassery had taken a room at a hotel in Kodakara in Thrissur district for a mere ten minutes before he surrendered before the Kodakara police on Sunday afternoon, it has emerged.

He is suspected to have made the social media post claiming responsibility for the explosion during his brief stay at the hotel room. According to a hotel staff, he had checked in around 10.45 a.m. using his Aadhaar card and paid ₹1,500 through UPI.

However, he reportedly emerged within ten minutes after the check-in in a hurry claiming that he had to leave claiming there had been some accident.

Reportedly, the hotel also has CCTV footage vouching for his presence there.

