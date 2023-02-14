ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode from February 18

February 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board will hold the second Kerala State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode for three days from February 18. The event will be held at the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda. An exhibition will be held on the first day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the congress on February 19. A release said ‘Biodiversity and Livelihood’ is the theme of the meet this year. The aim of the event is to create awareness among people about the importance of biodiversity and create a platform for them and organisations working in the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US