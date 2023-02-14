HamberMenu
Kerala Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode from February 18

February 14, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Biodiversity Board will hold the second Kerala State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode for three days from February 18. The event will be held at the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda. An exhibition will be held on the first day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the congress on February 19. A release said ‘Biodiversity and Livelihood’ is the theme of the meet this year. The aim of the event is to create awareness among people about the importance of biodiversity and create a platform for them and organisations working in the field.

