Kerala Bank set to roll out IT-enabled mobile banking services by March end

February 24, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Bank, previously known as Kerala State Cooperative Bank, is set to roll out its full packet of IT-enabled mobile banking services by the end of next month.

The IT integration, for which the Bank had signed an agreement with Wipro in October 2021, is in its last leg.

Kerala Bank is also set to introduce a network of 500 new ATMs by June-July after some of its older machines could not match the recertification standards set by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This is likely to address the customer complaint about the ATMs being constantly down.

Besides, Corporate Mobile Banking will be introduced in April.

This will be followed by the introduction of around 2,000 micro ATMs by May-June. “The idea is to equip our 800-odd collection agents, dairy societies, and Kudumbashree members to universalise the services of micro ATMs,” said A.R. Rajesh, chief general manager, Kerala Bank, who is also in-charge of IT integration.

