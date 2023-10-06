Kerala ADGP calls for increased vigil in this era of cyber fraud

October 06, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - KOCHI

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham has called for increased vigil, including among children, in this age of cyber fraud.

He was delivering the inaugural address at a function organised under the aegis of Kid Glove, an initiative by the Kerala Police along with ISRA (Information Security Research Association) to create awareness among teachers, parents, and children, as a prelude to the 16th edition of cOcOn, the two-day international hacking and cybersecurity conference organised by the Kerala Police, set to get under way here on Friday.

Mr. Abraham, who is also the vice chairman of the organising committee of cOcOn, reminded that everything shared online was visible to the entire world. This was of great help to cyber fraudsters. Hence, people should be alert and avoid falling prey to online traps.

Mr. Abraham said announcing a family trip on social media helped thieves to plan and target the house. Updating details such as the number of days of the trip online only helped them. Therefore, people should maintain their privacy.

District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar presided.

