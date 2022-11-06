‘Kera Gramam’ project launched in Alangad panchayat

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 06, 2022 19:44 IST

The Alangad panchayat Krishi Bhavan has launched an intense coconut tree cultivation programme in 21 wards of the panchayat called the ‘Kera Gramam’ campaign, complemented by the formation of Kera Samithies (coconut committees) to oversee the campaign. The programme, launched on Kerala Day on November 1, also saw a camp being organised for planting of coconut trees widely in the panchayat area.

Sources said the Agriculture department would make concessions available to farmers to make the campaign a success. All the farmers engaged in cultivation of coconut in Alangad panchayat will be beneficiaries of the campaign. Support will be extended to take care of trees already grown in the panchayat and to encourage inter-cropping in coconut gardens.

