HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thrikkakara hanging fire

Despite the Central government sanctioning the project in 2019, bureaucratic delays and lack of political will created bottlenecks in efforts to realise it

November 15, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Revenue and General Education departments seem to be sitting on the much-pending proposal to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrikkakara.

Despite the Union government sanctioning the project in 2019, bureaucratic delays and lack of political will had created bottlenecks in efforts to realise the project. According to official records, the Ministry of Education had written to the government in May 2023 seeking its assistance in identifying a suitable land and providing a temporary building for initiating classes.

The Thrikkakara municipality had identified six acres at Thengode for the project. Though a government puramboke land was identified in Block 9 under Vazhakkala village, it was later dropped as the site was surrounded by marshy areas and found not suitable for construction activity.

The district administration had informed the Land Revenue Commissioner on June 27, 2023 that the six-acre land at Thengode was suitable for the project. However, the municipality required nod from the Revenue department as the land was mentioned as puramboke kulam (pond) in the basic tax register. The letter said the nature of the land had to be converted into puramboke as part of initiating the project.

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas said she was planning to meet Revenue and Education ministers soon seeking to remove hurdles in realising the project. The municipality had already earmarked ₹4 crore towards the reclamation of a portion of the six-acre land, she said. The General Education department had informed the District Collector last year that it would not bear expenses towards reclaiming the land.

Related Topics

school / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.