Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Thrikkakara hanging fire

November 15, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Revenue and General Education departments seem to be sitting on the much-pending proposal to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Thrikkakara.

Despite the Union government sanctioning the project in 2019, bureaucratic delays and lack of political will had created bottlenecks in efforts to realise the project. According to official records, the Ministry of Education had written to the government in May 2023 seeking its assistance in identifying a suitable land and providing a temporary building for initiating classes.

The Thrikkakara municipality had identified six acres at Thengode for the project. Though a government puramboke land was identified in Block 9 under Vazhakkala village, it was later dropped as the site was surrounded by marshy areas and found not suitable for construction activity.

The district administration had informed the Land Revenue Commissioner on June 27, 2023 that the six-acre land at Thengode was suitable for the project. However, the municipality required nod from the Revenue department as the land was mentioned as puramboke kulam (pond) in the basic tax register. The letter said the nature of the land had to be converted into puramboke as part of initiating the project.

Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas said she was planning to meet Revenue and Education ministers soon seeking to remove hurdles in realising the project. The municipality had already earmarked ₹4 crore towards the reclamation of a portion of the six-acre land, she said. The General Education department had informed the District Collector last year that it would not bear expenses towards reclaiming the land.