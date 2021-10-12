Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thuthiyoor likely

KOCHI

12 October 2021 22:48 IST

The District Administration is actively considering six acres of land at Thuthiyoor in Vazhakkala village to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya, District Collector Jafar Malik has said.

The village officer has been directed to submit a report on the land in 10 days. Thuthiyoor emerged as an ideal location after officials of Kendriya Vidyalaya and the village office inspected lands in Kakkanad, Trikkakara, Vazakulam, and Kunnathunad villages and submitted a report to the Collector.

Advertising

Advertising