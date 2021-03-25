Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for R.S. Bhaskar

KOCHI

25 March 2021 22:15 IST

R.S. Bhaskar has won the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for Konkani literature, for “Yugaparivarthanancho Yatri”, a collection of poems.

The award comprises ₹1 lakh, a citation and certificate and will be handed over in New Delhi. Mr. Bhaskar has written many other books. His poems were translated into many other Indian languages and also into English and Polish.

A native of Amaravathi in Fort Kochi and a former employee of Cusat, he is a recipient of many awards and has participated in many national meetings of poets.

